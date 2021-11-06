Hashgard (GARD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $218,651.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $218,651.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.