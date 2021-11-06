Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HSC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 432,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,759. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

