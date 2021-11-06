Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post sales of $652.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $625.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $680.40 million. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

