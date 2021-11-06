HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CMO David E. Tryder Sells 14,500 Shares

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $835.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 58,308 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

