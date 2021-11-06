Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €185.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €185.00 ($217.65) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €172.03 ($202.38).

FRA HNR1 opened at €163.90 ($192.82) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €155.84 and its 200 day moving average is €150.03. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

