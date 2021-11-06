Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.20.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

