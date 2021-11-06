Gulden Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,634.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $71,634.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.27 or 0.00321588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,001,169 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

