Guardian Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

