Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $16,650,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,182,000 after buying an additional 99,106 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

