Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 482.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Roper Technologies by 105,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $484.30 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

