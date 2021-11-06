Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

