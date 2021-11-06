Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 13,003 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 338.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 224.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,297,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 896,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 358.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,824,000 after buying an additional 496,461 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,003.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 411.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

CP stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $83.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.