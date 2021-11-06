Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 310 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

