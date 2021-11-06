Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GH stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.