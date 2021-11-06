Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.