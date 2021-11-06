GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 799,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,580. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSKY. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

