Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.64. 535,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 744,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRN. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.68 million and a PE ratio of -107.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

