Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.09.

GWO stock opened at C$38.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09. The stock has a market cap of C$35.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.92 and a 52 week high of C$39.73.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

