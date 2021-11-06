Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.09.

TSE:GWO opened at C$38.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.43. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The company has a market cap of C$35.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.92 and a twelve month high of C$39.73.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

