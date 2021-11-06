Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives $38.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

