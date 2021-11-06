Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces Earnings Results

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,714. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

