Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of AJX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Ajax stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Great Ajax worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.