Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

NYSE RVLV opened at $81.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

