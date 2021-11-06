Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 267,700 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,700 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $120,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

