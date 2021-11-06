Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 525.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after purchasing an additional 251,034 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after purchasing an additional 362,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,651 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LOPE opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

