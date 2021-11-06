Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Graham worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHM opened at $13.73 on Friday. Graham Co. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

