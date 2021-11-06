Goose Finance Market Capitalization Tops $671,132.22 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $671,132.22 and $167,221.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00097771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

