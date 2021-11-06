GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Sells $541,692.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $541,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00.

GDRX opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,338,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

