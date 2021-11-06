Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.01.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

