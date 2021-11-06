Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,672 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $26,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after buying an additional 2,620,173 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $104,398,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $102,772,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.