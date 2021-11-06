Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 981,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

