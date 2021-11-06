Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 77,814 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,814 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of nCino worth $27,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCNO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 109,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of nCino by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 60,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.94 and a beta of 0.98. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.