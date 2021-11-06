Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,388 shares of company stock worth $5,698,519 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

