Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 34,305 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Air Transport Services Group worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

