goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$207.00 Price Target at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EHMEF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.20.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. goeasy has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

