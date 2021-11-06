Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Lowered to $80.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of GMED opened at $78.41 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,267,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

