Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

