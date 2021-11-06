Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $333.78

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $333.78 and last traded at $326.18, with a volume of 5425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.57.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 417.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Globant by 647.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

