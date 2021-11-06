Global Social Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,460.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $23,460.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00266773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00097740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

