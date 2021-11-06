Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

GIC stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.37. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 55.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,748,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

