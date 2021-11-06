Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. 2,953,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,479. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

