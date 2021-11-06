Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Dorchester Minerals worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,583 shares of company stock worth $166,523. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $19.21 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 69.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 139.04%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

