Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

