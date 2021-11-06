Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $635,000 Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.55% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOFF. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $16,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,502,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,498,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,453,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,656,000.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:JOFF opened at $9.75 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.