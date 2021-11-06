Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

