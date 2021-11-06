Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Cfra

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by Cfra from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins reiterated a na rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.88.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.03. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

