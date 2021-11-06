Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 11893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.44%.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

