Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.36.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

