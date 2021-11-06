GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) PT Raised to C$58.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of GFL Environmental to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.92.

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$27.82 and a one year high of C$54.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -2.27%.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

