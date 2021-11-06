GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.15.

GFL opened at $39.57 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -1.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,113,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

